Nov 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa :

* Advanced accelerator applications reports 15.4% sales growth in the third quarter of 2016 and feedback from the FDA for lutathera, an investigational treatment for Neuroendocrine tumors

* Q3 sales eur 26.72 million versus I/B/E/S view eur 25.9 million

* Advanced accelerator applications sa qtrly diluted loss per share eur 0.08