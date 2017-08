Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pediapharm Inc -

* Pediapharm announces second quarter financial results-revenue more than doubled from first quarter

* Q2 revenue rose 28 percent to C$1.882 million

* Says net loss for three months ended Sept 30 was $838,320 compared to a net loss of $954,011 in 2015