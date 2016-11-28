US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after record-setting week
* Time Inc jumps after report of company rejecting takeover bid
Nov 28 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
* Cogent launches notes offering
* Cogent Communications Holdings - Unit intends to commence tack-on offering of additional $125 million of its 5.375 percent senior secured notes due 2022
* Says Cogent expects to use proceeds from offering to pay a $56.6 million cash dividend to cogent communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Time Inc jumps after report of company rejecting takeover bid
* AdvancePierre Foods announces senior unsecured notes offering
* Wolfden announces non-brokered flow-through private placement of up to $300,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: