Nov 28 (Reuters) - AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc

* AdvancePierre Foods announces senior unsecured notes offering

* AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc says it plans to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes

* AdvancePierre Foods Holdings - Intends to use net proceeds from notes offering to repay $350 million of outstanding borrowings under first lien term loan