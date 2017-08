Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bidenergy Ltd :

* Bidenergy - acquiring Realwinwin via an asset purchase funded from existing capital, with a consideration mix of cash, stock, warrants, and an earnout

* Bidenergy Ltd - intends to retain realwinwin team