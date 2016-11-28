BRIEF-SolidusGold says not in position to complete Northumberland acquisition within 75 day period provided for in purchase agreement

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Solidusgold Inc :
* SolidusGold Inc provides transaction update
* Not expect to be in position to complete Northumberland acquisition within 75 day period provided for in purchase agreement
* In advanced discussions with Newmont to extend outside date of Northumberland acquisition
* Continues to explore financing alternatives including discussions with a potential strategic financial partner.
* Also, Sorin Posescu has been appointed chief executive officer as well as to board of directors of company
* Sorin Posescu has been appointed chief executive officer as well as to board of directors of company