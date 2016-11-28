FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics to initiate mid-stage trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
November 28, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics to initiate mid-stage trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc -

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces initiation of phase 2a trial of GBT440 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)

* Is now conducting two clinical trials of GBT440 as potential treatment for hypoxemia in a broad range of patients with ipf

* Primary endpoint for study will be to evaluate effect of GBT440 on oxygen saturation at rest over a 90-day period

* Study will also assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of GBT440 in IPF patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

