Nov 28 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp :

* Manulife Financial Corp - entered into an agreement to privately place U.S.$270 million principal amount of 3.527% senior notes due December 2, 2026

* Manulife Financial Corp - notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.527% and will mature on December 2, 2026