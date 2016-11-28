FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Nasdaq says short interest in all 3,100 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.4 bln shares at Nov 15 settlement date
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq says short interest in all 3,100 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.4 bln shares at Nov 15 settlement date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc :

* Nasdaq announces mid-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date November 15, 2016

* At end of settlement date Nov 15, short interest in 2,326 Nasdaq Global Market securities totaled 7.73 billion shares versus 7.60 billion shares

* Mid-Nov short interest is 4.50 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for reporting period versus 5.35 days for prior reporting period

* Short interest in all 3,100 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.4 billion shares at Nov 15, 2016 settlement date versus 3,108 issues and 8.3 billion shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

