Nov 28 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co

* DTE Energy Company announces junior subordinated debentures offering

* Intention to offer to sell a new series of junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 1, 2076

* Says co intends to use net proceeds of offering to redeem its 2011 Series I 6.50 percent junior subordinated debentures due 2061