9 months ago
BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT announces redemption of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Plaza Retail REIT announces redemption of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT :

* Plaza Retail REIT announces redemption of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Will issue redemption notice on November 30, 2016 to holders of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Dec 31, 2017

* Redemption price equal to principal amount outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding Redemption Date

* Series C Debentures will be redeemed on January 9, 2017

* Debenture holders hold right to convert Series C Debentures into Plaza units & cash at a rate of 190 Units, $112.76 in cash per $1,000 amount of Debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

