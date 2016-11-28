Nov 28 Plaza Retail REIT :
* Plaza Retail REIT announces redemption of 7.00%
convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Will issue redemption notice on November 30, 2016 to
holders of 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
due Dec 31, 2017
* Redemption price equal to principal amount outstanding
plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to but excluding
Redemption Date
* Series C Debentures will be redeemed on January 9, 2017
* Debenture holders hold right to convert Series C
Debentures into Plaza units & cash at a rate of 190 Units,
$112.76 in cash per $1,000 amount of Debentures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: