Nov 28 (Reuters) - Glen Burnie Bancorp :

* The Bank of Glen Burnie announces departure of Chief Financial Officer John Wright

* Glen Burnie Bancorp says President and CEO, John D. Long, will serve as interim CFO while a search is conducted for a permanent CFO

* Wright is departing effective December 16, 2016 "to pursue other opportunities"