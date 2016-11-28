BRIEF-Shoe Carnival reports Q3 earnings per share $0.54

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Shoe Carnival Inc

* Shoe carnival reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 sales $274.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $278.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.46 to $1.51

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.002 billion to $1.006 billion

* Shoe carnival inc says company expects to open 19 new stores, including seven small-market stores, and close nine stores in fiscal 2016