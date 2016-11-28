FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Premier Inc agrees to acquire Innovatix LLC and Essensa Ventures LLC
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Premier Inc agrees to acquire Innovatix LLC and Essensa Ventures LLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Premier Inc

* Expands GPO position in continuum of care market with agreement to acquire Innovatix, LLC and Essensa Ventures, LLC

* Fiscal 2017 financial guidance raised on expected contribution from acquisition.

* Deal for $325 million

* Gnyha Holdings currently owns other 50 percent of Innovatix and 100 percent of Essensa

* Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive

* Fiscal 2017 financial guidance raised on expected contribution from acquisition

* Sees FY 2017 total net revenue $1,504.0 million - $1,575.0 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EPS $1.80 - $1.93

* Deal also provides co will pay Gnyha Holdings total of upto additional $43 million if acquired cos achieve certain performance targets in fiscal 2017

* Innovatix and Essensa 165-person team will continue to operate out of headquarters in new york city

* Deal is expected to contribute approximately $53 million to $60 million to supply chain services net revenue during fiscal year ending June 30, 2017

* Companies will be integrated into and reported as part of premier's supply chain services segment

* Deal expected to contribute about $0.04 to $0.06 in incremental fully distributed earnings per share during fiscal year ending june 30, 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

