BRIEF-Nivalis Therapeutics announces results from Phase 2 clinical trial of Cavosonstat

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nivalis Therapeutics Inc

* Nivalis therapeutics announces results from Phase 2 clinical trial of Cavosonstat for treatment of cystic fibrosis

* There were no dose limiting toxicities and cavosonstat was well tolerated at all doses in trial

* Trial failed, however, to demonstrate benefit in absolute change in percent predicted FEV(1), trial's primary endpoint

* Plan to continue to investigate therapeutic potential of cavosonstat and gsnor inhibitor portfolio to determine next steps