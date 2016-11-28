FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Poet Technologies reports Q3 loss per share c$0.01
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Poet Technologies reports Q3 loss per share c$0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Poet Technologies Inc

* Poet Technologies reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.01

* Q3 sales $861,500

* Says will not be able to reconfirm previously provided guidance to achieve revenue of $2 million in second half of 2016

* Says new guidance is for revenue in range of $1.6 million to $1.8 million for second half of 2016

* Anticipates continued revenue growth at denselight and intention to reach positive operating cash flow by first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

