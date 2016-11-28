FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patheon NV will acquire site for an immaterial sum, plus cost of associated inventory and spare parts
November 28, 2016 / 10:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Patheon NV will acquire site for an immaterial sum, plus cost of associated inventory and spare parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Patheon Nv

* Adding multimedia Patheon to acquire state-of-the-art manufacturing site

* Will acquire site for an immaterial sum, plus cost of associated inventory and spare parts

* Has also entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with roche

* Expects supply agreement to help defray costs associated with running site for next few years while it adds new client work into facility

* Signed deal to buy state-of-art active pharmaceutical ingredients (api) manufacturing facility in South Carolina from Roche Holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

