BRIEF-Traverse Energy Ltd announces increase in size of private placement financing

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Traverse Energy Ltd

* Traverse Energy Ltd announces increase in size of private placement financing

* Traverse Energy Ltd says increasing size of private placement and will now issue up to 8 million common shares for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million

* Traverse Energy Ltd says of total number of common shares to be issued by corporation up to 2.4 million common shares will be issued at $0.40 per share

* Traverse Energy says intends to use proceeds from issuance of flow-through shares to fund a portion of exploration activities in province of Alberta

* Traverse Energy says of total number of common shares to be issued up to 5.6 million common shares will be issued on a "flow-through" basis at $0.46/ share