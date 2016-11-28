FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands announces intent to acquire Hi-Tec Sports International
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands announces intent to acquire Hi-Tec Sports International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Global Brands announces intent to acquire Hi-Tec Sports International

* Cherokee -Upon closing of transaction, Cherokee will sell substantially all assets related to Hi-Tec's wholesale operations to new operating partners

* Cherokee-Expects Hi-Tec to contribute about $19 million of licensing revenue and $7 million in adjusted ebitda during first full FY after closing of deal

* Cherokee Inc says has secured license agreements for core footwear categories

* Cherokee - Intends to fund purchase price through cash on hand, proceeds from a new credit facility with Cerberus Business Finance, LLC among others

* Cherokee Inc - Deal for an aggregate cash purchase price of approximately $95.8 million on a cash-free debt-free basis

* Cherokee Inc says proceeds from sale of assets related to Hi-Tec's wholesale operations shall fund a portion of Hi-Tec acquisition purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

