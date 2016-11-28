FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cherokee sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cherokee sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Global Brands announces launch of public offering of common stock

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Cherokee Inc says expects to use net offering proceeds to fund a portion of proposed acquisition of hi-tec sports international holdings b.v

* Cherokee inc says expects to use net offering proceeds to fund a portion of proposed acquisition of Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings B.V

* Cherokee Inc sees fy 2017 revenue to be approximately $32.0 million.

* Cherokee Inc says fiscal 2017 guidance above does not include any potential impact of Hi-Tec acquisition

* Cherokee Inc says revenue are anticipated to be in range of $49.0 - $50.0 million for fiscal 2018

* Cherokee Inc says for quarterly period ended Oct 29, 2016, co anticipates revenue of $6.5 million, adjusted EPS on a fully-diluted basis of $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

