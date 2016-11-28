BRIEF-Thor Industries Q1 EPS $1.49

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Thor Industries Inc

* Thor announces record results for fiscal 2017 first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $1.49

* Q1 revenue $1.71 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Thor industries inc - quarter-end towable rv backlog increased $690.4 million, or 97.2%, to $1.40 billion, compared to $710.0 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016

* Thor industries inc - quarter-end consolidated recreational vehicle (rv) backlogs was $2.11 billion