9 months ago
BRIEF-Snyder'S-Lance announces divestiture of Diamond of California Culinary Nut Business
November 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Snyder'S-Lance announces divestiture of Diamond of California Culinary Nut Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance announces divestiture of Diamond of California Culinary Nut Business

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Company reaffirms full-year 2016 outlook

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Signed a definitive agreement to sell its Diamond of California culinary nut business to Blue Road Capital

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - In agreement with buyer, specific terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - Company believes this transaction could have a material impact on its GAAP financial statements

* Snyder's-Lance Inc says deal anticipated to be accretive to both returns on invested capital and operating margins

* Snyder's-Lance- Given anticipated timing of deal, divestiture of diamond of california not expected to materially impact co's full-year 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

