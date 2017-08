Nov 28 (Reuters) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc

* ZTO reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 66.6 percent to RMB 2.353 billion

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per ads US$0.12

* ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc- Adjusted net income for Q4 of 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB720 million (US$108.0 million) to RMB750 million (US$112.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: