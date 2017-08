Nov 28 (Reuters) - Partners Value Investments Inc

* Partners value investments LP announces 2016 third quarter results

* Partners value investments inc says net income for quarter was $25 million, of which $15 million was attributable to equity limited partners

* Partners value investments inc says partnership's net book value decreased by $4.74 per unit to $38.23 per unit for the quarter