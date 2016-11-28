FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure announces $750 mln equity offering
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure announces $750 mln equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield infrastructure announces $750 million equity offering

* Brookfield infrastructure partners lp- agreed to issue 15.6 million L.P. Units, on a bought deal basis at a price of $32.00 per L.P. Unit

* Brookfield infrastructure-intend to use portion of proceeds,proceeds of concurrent private placement, to fund increase in investment in pending nts deal

* Brookfield infrastructure says any proceeds not used for nts transaction will be used to fund a portion of growing backlog of organic growth projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

