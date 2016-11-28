FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-HudBay announces offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-HudBay announces offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - HudBay Minerals Inc

* HudBay announces offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes and tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of outstanding 9.500% senior notes due 2020

* HudBay Minerals Inc says offering $1.0 billion amount of senior notes in 2 series, a series of senior notes due 2023 and series of senior notes due 2025

* HudBay Minerals says commencing an offer to purchase for cash any and all of outstanding $920 million principal amount of 9.500% senior notes due 2020

* HudBay Minerals says tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight New York City time, on December 23, 2016

* HudBay Minerals says in connection with offering, 1 of lenders has agreed to increase commitment under senior secured revolving credit facilities by $20 million

* HudBay Minerals additional $20 million commitment would increase total commitments under co's senior secured revolving credit facilities to $550 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.