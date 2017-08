Nov 28 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Northrop Grumman prices $750 million debt offering and announces debt redemption

* Northrop Grumman Corp says priced a $750 million underwritten public offering of 3.20% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 1, 2027

* Northrop Grumman Corp says co, unit will redeem for cash all of outstanding 6.75% senior notes due April 2018 on Dec. 28, 2016