BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics secures $75 million loan facility

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. secures $75 million loan facility

* Sorrento Therapeutics-Entered into loan,security agreement with Hercules Capital for term loan of up to $75.0 million subject to funding in three tranches

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Funding includes a first tranche of $50.0 million, second tranche of up to $10.0 million, third tranche of upto $15 million

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc- Term loan will mature on December 1, 2020