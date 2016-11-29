BRIEF-Female Health Co says BMO Harris Bank approves to maintain $10 mln credit facility
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces that BMO Harris Bank, N.A. approves amendment to maintain existing $10 million credit facility
Nov 29 Filo Mining Corp
* Filo Mining reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces that BMO Harris Bank, N.A. approves amendment to maintain existing $10 million credit facility
* Consumer spending growth revised sharply higher to 2.8 percent
* Terraform Global - for 2016, Terraform Global expects to deliver revenue of $215 - $242 million, a net loss of $11 - $51 million