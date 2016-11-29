BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education reports financial results

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nord Anglia Education Inc :

* Q4 revenue $115.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.8 million

* Nord Anglia Education reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2016

* Nord anglia education Inc qtrly average full time equivalent students (ftes) increased 47.3% to 35,292

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nord Anglia education Inc sees fy 2017 revenue in range $910 - $930 million

* Nord Anglia education Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda in range $207 million - $217 million

* Nord Anglia Education Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted eps in range $0.64 - $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: