9 months ago
BRIEF-Novan reports statistically significant phase 2 clinical trial results for sb206
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Novan reports statistically significant phase 2 clinical trial results for sb206

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Novan Inc :

* Novan announces statistically significant phase 2 clinical trial results for sb206

* Novan Inc - company plans end-of-phase 2 meeting with fda for first half of 2017

* Novan Inc - plans to initiate company's late-stage program with phase 3 pivotal clinical trials of sb206 in second half of 2017

* Novan - highest dose tested, sb206 12 pct, demonstrated statistically significant improvement in incidence of complete clearance of all baseline warts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

