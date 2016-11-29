FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Tiffany reports Q3 EPS $0.76
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tiffany reports Q3 EPS $0.76

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tiffany & Co

* Tiffany sees modest improvement in third quarter results: management maintains its full year earnings outlook

* Q3 sales $949 million versus I/B/E/S view $923.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Net inventories at October 31, 2016 were 2 pct lower than at October 31, 2015

* Sees capital expenditures of $250 million for 2016

* Sees net inventories unchanged from prior year for 2016

* "We are encouraged by some early signs of improvement in sales trends"

* Due to impact of recent election-related activity near Co's New York flagship store, noted some adverse effect on traffic in that store

* "In this recent quarter, we saw a smaller sales decline in U.S. from earlier this year"

* "We also saw relative strength in UK sales, but a continuation of softness on European continent."

* Tiffany cannot assure that sales in Co's New York flagship store will not be negatively affected by election-related activity in Q4/future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

