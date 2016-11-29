FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton agrees to acquire digital service business Aquilent
November 29, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Booz Allen Hamilton agrees to acquire digital service business Aquilent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :

* Booz Allen Hamilton agrees to acquire digital service business aquilent

* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - deal for $250 million

* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - deal for $250 million

* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - for remainder of booz allen's fiscal year 2017, transaction is expected to add approximately $30 million to $35 million of revenue

* Booz Allen Hamilton Inc - Aquilent will be Laurel, MD hub of Booz Allen's digital business

* Booz Allen Hamilton - deal expected to be accretive to Booz Allen earnings and to add to operating margin in fiscal year 2018.

* Booz Allen Hamilton - after deal, EGOV Holdings Inc. Will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Booz Allen Hamilton

* Booz Allen Hamilton - Booz Allen Hamilton announced it has entered into agreement to acquire digital services firm EGOV Holdings Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

