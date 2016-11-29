FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Renesola's qtrly loss per ads $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd :

* Renesola announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 revenue $220 million to $240 million

* Q3 revenue fell 25.2 percent to $187 million

* "anticipate solar industry headwinds to continue into 2017"

* Renesola ltd - during Q3, total external module shipments were 191.2 MW, down 32.3 pct from Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly gross margin of 10.1pct compared with 16.1pct in Q3 2015

* Renesola Ltd qtrly total wafer shipments were 290.5 mw, down 31.4pct from Q2 of 2016 and down 15.0pct from Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.20

* Qtrly loss per ads were $0.20, compared to earnings per ads $0.05 in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million, partially offset by gains on derivatives of $0.3 million

* Renesola - in quarter, reduction in shipments reflected softened demand in domestic market

* Renesola Ltd - Q4 outlook reflects reduced shipments due to weak domestic demand, high polysilicon prices, and declining wafer prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

