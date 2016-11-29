BRIEF-Nrg Energy to provide operations services for 2 Golden Spread generating stations

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc :

* Press release - Nrg Energy Services announces agreement with Golden Spread Electric Cooperative for third-party operations and maintenance at two electric generating stations

* Nrg Energy-as per agreement with Golden Spread, co's unit to provide operations & maintenance services for 2 generating stations owned by Golden Spread

* 2 golden spread facilities will join with 9 other generating stations serviced by co's unit, representing a 9,200 mw portfolio