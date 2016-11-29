BRIEF-Vascular Biogenics study to treat recurrent thyroid cancer met its min goal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd -

* Press release - VBL Therapeutics announces overall survival data for VB-111 monotherapy in phase 2 study for recurrent thyroid cancer

* Study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating disease stabilization and safety, along with a dose-response

* Based on current data, may expand program to additional indications, such as thyroid cancer

* New data show dose-response, evidence overall survival benefit in cohort of patients treated with multiple therapeutic doses of VB-111