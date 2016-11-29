FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ARIAD announces FDA full approval and label update for Iclusig (ponatinib)
November 29, 2016 / 3:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ARIAD announces FDA full approval and label update for Iclusig (ponatinib)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* ARIAD announces FDA full approval and label update for Iclusig (ponatinib) based on long-term efficacy and safety data from Phase 2 PACE clinical trial

* New label update for CP-CML reflects 55 percent MCyR, and 39 percent MMR, a key secondary endpoint deeper than cytogenetic response

* ARIAD expects initial data from optic trial to be submitted to American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in 2017

* Safety and efficacy profile for Iclusig updated based on 48-month follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

