BRIEF-Metanor says gold production of 8,399 ounces for quarter ended September 30th 2016

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc :

* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30th 2016

* Gold production of 8,399 ounces during quarter

* Total of $12.7 million in revenues from gold sales in Q1

* Maintains objective to produce between 28,000 and 33,000 ounces of gold during next year coming entirely from Bachelor Mine

* Says for Barry Property, Metanor will continue drilling within area of Barry Open Pit to increase its mineral resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: