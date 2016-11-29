FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Metanor says gold production of 8,399 ounces for quarter ended September 30th 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Metanor Resources Inc :

* Metanor reports its financial and operational results for the quarter ended September 30th 2016

* Gold production of 8,399 ounces during quarter

* Total of $12.7 million in revenues from gold sales in Q1

* Maintains objective to produce between 28,000 and 33,000 ounces of gold during next year coming entirely from Bachelor Mine

* Says for Barry Property, Metanor will continue drilling within area of Barry Open Pit to increase its mineral resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

