FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed business combination and concurrent $15 million private placement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed business combination and concurrent $15 million private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sprott Resource Corp :

* Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed business combination and concurrent $15 million private placement

* Holders of common shares of SRC would receive 3.0 ADI common shares per common share of SRC

* Under arrangement, SRC would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADI

* Board of Directors of SRH will include current members of Board of Directors of SRC

* Subsequent to completion of arrangement, SRH intends to transition from a private equity firm to a diversified holding company

* Transaction is immediately accretive to NAV per ADI common share

* ADI will retain ownership of existing interest in Lac Otelnuk Project

* SRC, ADI expect private placements will be priced at a premium of about 50% to November 28, 2016 closing price of SRC common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.