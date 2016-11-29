BRIEF-Oramed's ORMD-0901 safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
* Oramed's ORMD-0901 (oral GLP-1 analog) found safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
Nov 29 Omnicell Inc :
* Omnicell to acquire leading pharmacy provider Ateb, Inc
* Omnicell Inc - Omnicell will acquire Ateb, Inc for approximately $41 million
* Omnicell expects transaction to be accretive immediately on a non-GAAP basis
* Omnicell Inc - to finance transaction, Omnicell will use available cash on hand and proceeds from its senior secured credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride strengthens branded portfolio with agreement to purchase GNP Company
* Russell Breweries Inc. shareholders approve asset sale transactions