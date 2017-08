Nov 29 (Reuters) - Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eiger updates progress in clinical development program for exendin 9-39 to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia (pbh)

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc - eiger has now filed an investigational new drug (ind) application for exendin 9-39 with fda