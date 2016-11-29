FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.73/shr
November 29, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Berry Plastics Group posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.73/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Berry Plastics Group Inc

* Berry Plastics Group, Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Expected fiscal year 2017 cash flow from operations of $925 million and adjusted free cash flow of $550 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $1.618 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

