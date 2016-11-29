FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay in 10-k filing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 2:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay in 10-k filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp -

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million

* MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay of its form 10-k filing as a result of internal investigation concerning apparent violations of the company's code of conduct in China

* Initiated internal investigation into apparent violations of co's code of conduct involving certain employees in its china operations

* Investigation will delay issuance of its Q4 and full year earnings as well as filing of co's annual report on form 10-k for fiscal 2016

* PCB acquisition had a negative impact on Q4 earnings from acquisition-related and restructuring expenses

* Acquisition-related and restructuring costs for fiscal 2016 were approximately $23 million, significantly higher than previous guidance

* Recently discovered that certain individuals in co's leadership in China appear to have violated MTS's code of conduct

* Recently discovered violation of code of conduct includes association with independent business that may compete with mts in certain markets

* Audit committee of board of directors of MTS has engaged independent external counsel in connection with ongoing internal investigation

* Audit committee of board will assess impact on company's financial inputs from China and review for potential violations of law

* FY2016 revenue view $635.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.