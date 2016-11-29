BRIEF-MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay in 10-k filing

Nov 29 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp -

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million

* MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and reports delay of its form 10-k filing as a result of internal investigation concerning apparent violations of the company's code of conduct in China

* Initiated internal investigation into apparent violations of co's code of conduct involving certain employees in its china operations

* Investigation will delay issuance of its Q4 and full year earnings as well as filing of co's annual report on form 10-k for fiscal 2016

* PCB acquisition had a negative impact on Q4 earnings from acquisition-related and restructuring expenses

* Acquisition-related and restructuring costs for fiscal 2016 were approximately $23 million, significantly higher than previous guidance

* Recently discovered that certain individuals in co's leadership in China appear to have violated MTS's code of conduct

* Recently discovered violation of code of conduct includes association with independent business that may compete with mts in certain markets

* Audit committee of board of directors of MTS has engaged independent external counsel in connection with ongoing internal investigation

* Audit committee of board will assess impact on company's financial inputs from China and review for potential violations of law

* FY2016 revenue view $635.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S