Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro Logistics LP announces intention to offer $750 million of senior notes due 2025

* TLLP intends to use gross proceeds of offering of notes to repay amounts outstanding under its dropdown credit facility