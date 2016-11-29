FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Carmanah to acquire Ekta branded products and contracts from Cybernetica AS
November 29, 2016 / 3:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Carmanah to acquire Ekta branded products and contracts from Cybernetica AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Carmanah to acquire ekta branded products and contracts from cybernetica as

* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be eur1.35 million

* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be paid by way of eur1 million in cash on closing and eur0.35 million on first anniversary of closing

* Carmanah technologies - carmanah, through a wholly owned estonian subsidiary, will acquire intellectual property rights to all ekta products

* Carmanah technologies - management control of new estonian subsidiary will be effected by management of co's other marine business, sabik marine oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

