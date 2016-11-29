BRIEF-Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Velan Inc :

* Velan awarded major nuclear valve contracts in China worth US$36 million (EUR33 million)

* Nuclear valve orders represent a sales value of about US$36 million (EUR33 million) recorded in backlog of 2016-2017 fiscal year

* Nuclear valves are scheduled for delivery from 2018 until 2019

* For China Nuclear Power Engineering Corp, orders are for valves for 2 new generation Hualong HPR1000 nuclear plants of Fangchengang Units 3 and 4