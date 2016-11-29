US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with health stocks; Nasdaq hits record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Nov 29 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update
* Sherritt - finished nickel production for year now expected to be in range of 32,500 - 33,000 tonnes compared to original guidance of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes
* Sherritt International Corp says finished cobalt production is expected to be unchanged for FY
* Sherritt International Corp says Timing of more permanent repairs to or replacement of municipal bridge is not yet known
* Sherritt International - plant operations have resumed; transport to, from port is affected by longer travel times, necessity to carry lighter loads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Hedge fund Coliseum Capital Management LLC, the third-largest shareholder of Performance Sports Group Ltd, said it was in talks with a third party related to a potential deal involving the maker of Bauer ice hockey gear.
* Encanto Potash Corp says Stavros Daskos has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer