9 months ago
BRIEF-Nabriva announces terms of rights offering
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nabriva announces terms of rights offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nabriva Therapeutics AG

* Nabriva announces terms of rights offering

* Pursuant to rights offering holders of ADSS on record date received 0.276 ADS rights for each ADS owned

* Says terms of rights offering for up to 588,127 common shares, including common shares represented by ADSS

* Holders of common earnings per share will have right to subscribe for, purchase 0.276 new common shares, at subscription price of EUR 40.14/ new common earnings per share

* Says common share rights exercise period will begin on November 30, 2016 and end at 5:00 p.m. (Vienna time) on December 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

