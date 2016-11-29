BRIEF-Autodesk reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc

* Autodesk reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $490 million versus i/b/e/s view $476.8 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total subscriptions increased 134,000 from Q2 of fiscal 2017 to 2.95 million at end of q3

* Sees Q4 revenue $460 million - $480 million

* Sees FY 2017 net subscription additions 515,000 - 525,000

* Sees Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.94 - $0.84

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.39 - $0.32

* Says "record new model subscription additions and continued cost control contributed to our better than expected q3 results"

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $487.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: