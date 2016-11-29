FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Autodesk reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Autodesk reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Autodesk Inc

* Autodesk reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $490 million versus i/b/e/s view $476.8 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.64

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total subscriptions increased 134,000 from Q2 of fiscal 2017 to 2.95 million at end of q3

* Sees Q4 revenue $460 million - $480 million

* Sees FY 2017 net subscription additions 515,000 - 525,000

* Sees Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.94 - $0.84

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.39 - $0.32

* Says "record new model subscription additions and continued cost control contributed to our better than expected q3 results"

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $487.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.